Year-ender 2020: The Boys, Upload, The Crown - 7 best international shows this year

There is no dearth of good content on the internet. OTT platforms have become treasure troves of exciting web shows, so it's quite difficult to pick just one, or even two, that we loved. As 2020 draws to a close, we take a look at seven of the best, most fascinating international web shows that had us hooked this year.

The Crown Season 4 - Netflix

Season 4 of the acclaimed historical drama, The Crown, was released in November 2020. If you're a fan of period dramas, especially those that chronicle the life and times of the British royalty, then this show is a must-watch. The fourth season of The Crown takes us through 1979 to the early 1990s and includes the late Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles. Emma Corrin plays Diana, and her nuanced performance will surely remind you of the princess herself. Not to mention her uncanny resemblance to Prince William and Harry's mum that will not go unnoticed!

Bridgerton - Netflix

Well, this is another period drama series produced by none other than the fabulous Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes is the genius behind popular shows like Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal. Bridgerton premiered on December 25, 2020, and has already become one of the most-watched web shows on Netflix. Bridgerton gives us a glimpse into the secretly scandalous and highly competitive world of London high society -- all you'll need to make your weekend a tad bit more fun is a tub of popcorn and this show streaming non-stop on your telly!

The Undoing - Disney+ Hotstar

Based on the 2014 novel 'You Should Have Known' by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing features two of the most brilliant Hollywood actors -- Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. It's a psychological thriller miniseries that will have you on the edge of your seat and make you wish it had more than one season. Released in October 2020, The Undoing follows the story of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a psychologist, whose husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant), is linked to the death of Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), another parent at Reardon, their children's private school. Full of twists and turns, this series will keep you guessing until the very end.

The Mandalorian Season 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

If you've followed the Star Wars franchise growing up, or even if you haven't, The Mandalorian is a science fiction series that you won't regret watching. Season 2 of the space Western show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in October 2020, and a third season is in pre-production. The Mandalorian is the story of Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. The show stars Pedro Pascal of Game Of Thrones fame, who portrays the Mandalorian hired to retrieve 'The Child', an infant member of the same species that Yoda belongs to.

Killing Eve Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Starring the inimitable Sandra Oh and the brilliant Jodie Comer, Killing Eve is a dark comedy-drama spy thriller that follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the story unfolds, we see that Eve and Villanelle develop an obsession with each other, which slowly turns into a desperate need to know more about each other. Season 3 of the web show was released in April 2020, and was soon hailed as something that will keep you glued to your screens.

The Boys Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

The Boys is a unique kind of superhero show that follows a team of vigilantes as they fight individuals with superpowers who abuse their abilities. Season 2 of the show was released in September 2020, in which Butcher, Hughie and their team of vigilantes reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

Upload Season 1 - Amazon Prime Video

Upload, which premiered in May 2020, takes us to the year 2033, when humans are able to "upload" themselves into a virtual afterlife that they choose. It follows the story of computer programmer Nathan, who after his death is uploaded to the expensive Lake View, but soon finds himself being controlled by his possessive, living girlfriend Ingrid. Sounds interesting, no?

