37-year-old yoga enthusiast from US raped in Rishikesh

A 37-year-old yoga enthusiast from the United States of America (US) was allegedly raped in Rishikesh multiple times by a local resident, police said on Thursday.

As per the case registered by the victim, Abhinav Roy, a resident of Rishikesh, sneaked into her room through her balcony and raped her on October 5, Muni ki Reti police station in-charge RK Saklani said.

He had established sexual contact with her by calling her to his flat several times before the October 5 incident, added the official. The woman complained that the accused’s father was pressuring her to withdraw the case, said police.

