You are my safe place: Justin Bieber's enamoured birthday wish for wife Hailey

Singer Justin Bieber shared an adorable montage of pictures with wife Hailey Bieber to mark her twenty-fourth birthday.

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," wrote the 'Sorry' star alongside lovely pictures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Extending adorable birthday wishes to her beloved wife Hailey, Justin added, "I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you."

The post featured in total seven pictures, of which five were alluring pictures of the American model Hailey. The rest two posts featured endearing pictures of the couple. The heart-warming note in the caption concludes with a message that shows the 'Holy' star's love for wife, reading, "I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

The post on the photo-sharing platform hoarded more than 3.9 million likes within a few hours of being posted.

The post received love from the fans of the actor as well as other celebrities of the film industry with actors like Bella Hadid, Jack Harlow and many more commenting on the picture.

