Inside photos and videos of Shriya Saran's wedding, you can't afford to miss

After repeatedly denying rumours of her marriage with long-time Russian boyfriend, Andrei Koscheev, the South and Bollywood actress, Shriya Saran finally tied the knot. Many pictures surfacing on the Internet suggest that the wedding took place in Udaipur. It was a very low-key affair with only Manoj Bajpayee and veteran Shabana Azmi in attendance at the duo's wedding.

Also, a video has been circulating on social media, wherein, Andrei is seen narrating a romantic speech for Shriya Saran in Hindi. The Drishyam actress was really touched by this gesture and buried a peck on his lips. Andrei even elaborated the lines in English for the ones who are unaware of Hindi as a language.

Translating the Hindi speech he said, "If someone loves you, they love you the way you are. If someone asks you to change for love, that's not love that's compromise. In love, we do not compromise."

The pretty bride was quick to ask him, "You are telling me you will accept all my madness," to which he replied saying "Yes I will."

She joked saying, "My friends thought I will change for once."

After conveying she has changed a little, he said, "Because love is a huge work, work on yourself and her love makes me better every day." Andrei is a national-level tennis player and the owner of a restaurant chain in Moscow.

