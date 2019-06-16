Youth killed while shooting video with pistol for TikTok

crime

The victim was accidentally killed while shooting a video for the social video app TikTok after pressing the trigger of a country-made pistol

A 17-year-old boy was accidentally killed while shooting a video for the social video app TikTok after pressing the trigger of a country-made pistol in Ahmednagar district, police said on Thursday. The victim identified as Pratik Wadekar (17) and his relatives were shooting for a TikTok video with a country-made pistol one of his relatives had brought.

Pratik died on the spot during the incident, which took place in the temple town of Shirdi on Wednesday evening. Incidentally, he and his relatives Sunny Nitin Wadekar (27), Pawar (20) and an 11-year-old boy and another young man were in Shirdi for the last rituals of a family member, police said. While sitting in their hotel room, they decided to record a video on their mobile phone by posing with a country-made pistol one of Pratik’s relatives had brought, and upload it on the TikTok app.

"The trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Pratik," said inspector Anil Katke of Shirdi police station. As he collapsed, the boys ran out of the room and when the hotel staff, alerted by the gunshot, tried to stop them, one of them allegedly threatened to open fire and fled the crime scene, the police officer said.

According to Police took the victim to the government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), police said, adding Nitin Wadekar and Sunny Pawar were arrested while another relative was yet to be traced.

