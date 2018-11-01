Youth Soccer Academy beat Tata Power 3-0

football

Youth Soccer Academy dished out fine a combined performance and blanked Tata Power SC 3-0 in a Second Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, played at the St Xavier's ground, Parel.

In a lop-sided encounter, Youth Soccer Academy opened the scoring through Harsha D'Souza's strike in the fourth minute and 10 minutes later Tejas Pethe netted the second to double the lead before Parth Nachankar fired home the third in the 44th minute to round off the winning tally. Earlier, Maurya Youngstar and Friends United shared honours in a 1-1 draw.

