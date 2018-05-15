Youth, woman killed in Tarn Taran, honour killing suspected

Out of the eight accused in the case, four have been arrested, a police official said. Hasanpreet Singh (20) was abducted, attacked with some sharp-edged weapon and then strangulated to death with a rope while Ramandeep Kaur



Representational Image

In a suspected case of honour killing, a youth and a 19-year-old woman, who were in relationship, were allegedly killed by the family members of the latter in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, the police said today.

Out of the eight accused in the case, four have been arrested, a police official said. Hasanpreet Singh (20) was abducted, attacked with some sharp-edged weapon and then strangulated to death with a rope while Ramandeep Kaur was thrashed and forced to swallow sulphas tablets yesterday, the police said. Both the victims were residents of the Khemkaran village.

Yesterday, Hasanpreet's family lodged a police complaint when he did not return home till late in the night and suspected the involvement of Ramandeep's kin behind it, Deputy SP(Bhikhiwind) Sulakhan Singh said. According to police, Hasanpreet was allegedly abducted by family members of Ramandeep yesterday and was beaten up at their home last night. After killing him, the body was disposed of in a septic tank, the DSP said, adding the accused were apprehended when they were going to dispose of Ramandeep's body today.

During interrogation of the woman's father and her other family members, they confessed to have killed the duo since they were against their relationship, the police claimed. A case has been registered against eight people, including the father and the mother of girl, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever