YouTuber held in Uttar Pradesh for objectionable religious post

A woman YouTuber, who sparked outrage due to her videos that contained derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, has been arrested by the police in Prayagraj.

The police nabbed Heer Khan on Tuesday evening. Khan, had created a furore on social media after one of her controversial videos went viral. In the video, she could be heard making objectionable and abusive remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Heer Khan is a content creator from Prayagraj. She has been making rant videos on communal lines on her YouTube channel named 'Black Day 5 August', but most of her videos did not even get 1,000 views.

However, on Tuesday, when she uploaded a rant video in which she abused Hindu gods, it raked over 10,000 views in just a few hours. As people condemned the video, the hashtag #ArrestHeerKhan started trending on Twitter.

The 28-year-old accused is a resident of Khuldabad here. She has been booked under Sections 153A/505 IPC and 66 of IT Act.

