Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan turn lover boys for their Valentines

Cricketers took the opportunity to express their love for wives and girlfriends on Valentine's Day

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech

It is Valentine's Day and cricketers are leaving no stone unturned to profess their loves for their wives and girlfriends.

Yuvraj Singh took the lead and shared a picture of himself with his wife Hazel Keech and captioned, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my partner in crime! @hazelkeechofficial and wishing all the lovey couples out there lots of love"

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan also took the opportunity to express his feeling for his wife Aesha Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "My love for you sets my heart on fire and makes each day of my life so special. #happyvalentinesday"

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who often posts pictures of himself with wife Tanya Wadhwa, posted another picture today with her and wrote, "happy valentines day my love"

View this post on Instagram #happy valentines day# my love ❤🤗😘 A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) onFeb 13, 2019 at 9:10pm PST

Be it on the pitch or off the pitch, these cricketers know what it takes to impress those who matter to them. We will keep an eye out, for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to see if they also get mushy today.

