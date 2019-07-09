Yuvraj Singh takes the #BottleCapChallenge, asks Sachin Tendulkar to do it left-handed

cricket

While most people are doing a round-house kick to flip the cap of a bottle in the challenge, Yuvraj Singh gave a cricketing twist to the challenge.

Yuvraj Singh doing the #BottleCapChallenge (Pic/ Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh joined the bandwagon of trending challenges and took up the #BottleCapChallenge in his own style.

Yuvraj Singh posted a video on his Instagram and Twitter where he is seen batting on his balcony and hitting the ball accurately on the bottle to flip the bottle cap open.

He further challenged Sachin Tendulkar to take it up, but to make thing slightly more difficult for Sachin, Yuvraj Singh asked him to do the #BottleCapChallenge left-handed.

Here is what Yuvraj captioned after doing the challenge, "Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge . The challenge goes out to @brianlaraofficial @shikhardofficial @chrisgayle333 and @sachintendulkar who has to take this challenge as a left hander"

The #BottleCapChallenge has been creating waves and quite a few other sportspersons have taken it up already.

Sweden's footballing legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic also took up the challenge and asked Manchester United's Paul Pogba to take it up.

We will wait and watch if Sachin Tendulkar takes up the #BottleCapChallenge on Yuvraj Singh's request.

