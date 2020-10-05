Yuvraj Singh's hilarious birthday wish for Rishabh Pant - 'Naam hai Pant, harkatein nikkar waali'
Yuvraj, who has become famous for trolling his teammates and posting fun captions, took to social media and wish Rishabh Pant with yet another fun caption.
Delhi Capitals star player Rishabh Pant recently celebrated his birthday on October 4, 2020. Pant, who is currently playing for DC at the ongoing IPL 2020 held in the UAE, turned 23 on Sunday.
Many of Pant's DC teammates celebrated his birthday along with him and even got him to cut a cake before smashing it on his face. Pant took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of his birthday celebrations.Pant wrote, "What's a birthday without a cake smash! Thank you to everyone for all your wishes and making me feel special. Blessed and grateful."
Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media site Instagram to share a rather hilarious birthday wish for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Yuvraj, who has become famous for trolling his teammates and posting fun captions, took to social media and wish Rishabh Pant with yet another fun caption. Yuvi wrote, "Jiska naam hai Pant lekin harkatein hain nikkar waali... Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @rishabpant Stay safe and have a successful IPL buddy."
Rishabh Pant recently scored 38 runs in Delhi Capitals' 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday night. KKR scored 210/8 wickets in their 20 overs in reply to DC's 228/4 wickets in 20 overs at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. KKR would have had to complete the highest ever IPL run chase, a record that was broken just last Sunday at the same ground.
Rishabh Pant will play for DC as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore today.
Rishabh Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman, made his Test debut for the India national team in the 2018 series in England. Pant was part of the Indian squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in Bangladesh.
In picture: Rishabh Pant with his mother and sister Sakshi Pant
Rishabh Pant has established himself in the IPL. At the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Rishabh Pant was bought by the Delhi Daredevils team for Rs 1.9 crore. On the same day, he scored a century for India U-19 in the World Cup, guiding India into the semi-finals of the World Cup.
In January 2017 he was named in India's Twenty20 International squad for their series against England. He made his debut for India in the third T20I against England at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on 1 February 2017. Pant was the youngest player for India to debut in a T20I match at the age of 19 years 120 days before Washington Sundar broke the record by making his debut at the age of 18 years 80 days in 2017.
In picture: Rishabh Pant with a friend
In May 2018, during the Indian Premier League, Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 128, which was the highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in a Twenty20 match, surpassing the previous record held by Murali Vijay. KL Rahul went on to break that record at the IPL 2020.
In picture: Rishabh Pant with his late father, who passed away in 2017
In only his third IPL game, Pant made 69 runs from 40 balls to help Delhi Daredevils to a victory over Gujarat Lions. In the 2017 season, he scored 97 runs from 43 balls against the same team in Delhi on 4 May.
In picture: Rishabh Pant with family
In July 2018, he was named in India's Test squad for the series against England. He made his Test debut against England on 18 August 2018. He became the first batsman for India to get off the mark in Test cricket with a six.
In picture: Rishabh Pant with a friend
Rishabh Pant made his IPL debut in IPL 2016, when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs. 1.9 crore.
Rishabh Pant loves his mother dearly and never fails to express it on social media. He captioned this picture with his mother as "Mumma's boy"
Rishabh Pant considers his family as the backbone of his cricketing career, he captioned this picture with his mom and sister as, "My family is the best team I could ever have."
In his entire IPL career so far, Rishabh Pant has played 58 matches and scored 1,870 runs at an average of 36.66 and strike rate of 160.51. His highest score is 128 and he also has 11 fifties to his name.
Rishabh Pant shared this cute photo with girlfriend Isha Negi from one of their holidays
Rishabh Pant has played 13 Test matches scoring 814 runs at an average of 44.35. He has two Test centuries and fifties with a top score of 159*.
In picture: Rishabh Pant along with his family during their reunion dinner at his home in Delhi.
Rishabh Pant captioned this picture with his mother and sister as, "Two most important women in my life. They always help me in any situation good or bad. Women are so understandable & such a lovely personality. So if u can't respect them the problem lies in u not them guys. Always respect women & once again happy women's day."
During the World Cup squad selection, Rishabh Pant was not included in India's 15-man squad. But after Shikhar Dhawan's thumb fracture the left-hander was flown in to England as a potential replacement to Dhawan.
In picture: Rishabh Pant when his sister Sakshi Pant came to see him play during an IPL match
Rishabh Pant posted this candid picture with his mom on Mother's Day
Rishabh Pant has played 15 ODIs and scored 346 runs in total averaging at 26.21. His top score is 71 runs, being the only fifty he scored so far.
Rishabh Pant shared this picture with his cricket coach Tarak Sinha
When a youngster buys his first car, usually it is a modest one, but that's not the case with Rishabh Pant, the lad bought a Mercedes as his first car.
Rishabh Pant shared a picture with his idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on the former Indian captain's birthday and he captioned, "Happy birthday mahi bhai @mahi7781." Many see Rishabh Pant as the ideal replacement to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Well he surely has big shoes to fill
This one for Indian cricket's future, Rishabh Pant with the talented Prithvi Shaw on his back. He captioned, "Pool session done with bro .funny lad @prithvishaw"
Rishabh Pant loves chilling out off-field in shorts and flip-flops. He captioned this pic, "I may not be there yet, but I'm closer than I was yesterday."
This picture posted by Rishabh Pant, shows a really young Pant from his junior college days. Already pitted as a potential future captain of the Indian team, the left-hander has a promising career ahead
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant celebrated his 23rd birthday on October 4, 2020. Pant is currently part of the Delhi Capitals team at the ongoing IPL 2020 in UAE and is gearing up ahead of DC's match against RCB today. However, Pant is quite the romantic and fun-loving lad off the cricket field. Today, we move off the cricket pitch and take a look at the cricketer's life and journey in the sport along with some photos with his girlfriend Isha, family and friends. (Pictures Courtesy/ Rishabh Pant Instagram)
