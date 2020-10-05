Yuvraj Singh's hilarious birthday wish for Rishabh Pant - 'Naam hai Pant, harkatein nikkar waali'

Delhi Capitals star player Rishabh Pant recently celebrated his birthday on October 4, 2020. Pant, who is currently playing for DC at the ongoing IPL 2020 held in the UAE, turned 23 on Sunday.

Many of Pant's DC teammates celebrated his birthday along with him and even got him to cut a cake before smashing it on his face. Pant took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of his birthday celebrations.Pant wrote, "What's a birthday without a cake smash! Thank you to everyone for all your wishes and making me feel special. Blessed and grateful."

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media site Instagram to share a rather hilarious birthday wish for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Yuvraj, who has become famous for trolling his teammates and posting fun captions, took to social media and wish Rishabh Pant with yet another fun caption. Yuvi wrote, "Jiska naam hai Pant lekin harkatein hain nikkar waali... Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @rishabpant Stay safe and have a successful IPL buddy."

Rishabh Pant recently scored 38 runs in Delhi Capitals' 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday night. KKR scored 210/8 wickets in their 20 overs in reply to DC's 228/4 wickets in 20 overs at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. KKR would have had to complete the highest ever IPL run chase, a record that was broken just last Sunday at the same ground.

Rishabh Pant will play for DC as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore today.

