Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika engage in some online fun

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in some fun banter with teammate Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh after she shared a fun picture along with her husband Rohit Sharma and their daughter, Samaira, on Instagram and captioned it, "Reunited".

View this post on Instagram Reunited â¤ï¸ A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) onSep 20, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is well known for his fun posts on social media, took to Ritika Sajdeh's post to make a comment on it. Boy was it funny! Why u cropped me Bhabhi," Yuzvendra Chahal (right) commented on her post.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika, who is has a real funnybone took to reply to Yuzvendra's comment and said, "Your coolness was taking over the picture."

A fan also joined the fun interaction. "Because you were being kabab mein haddi," said one Instagram follower.

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 40 ODIs and has taken 71 wickets for Team India. Yuzvendra's best bowling figures are 6/42. In T20Is, Chahal has played 29 games with 45 wickets to his name. His best bowling figures are a brilliant 6/25. In Indian Premier League, Yuzvendra Chahal has played for Mumbai Indians but is now part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates