Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar climb in ICC T20I rankings

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal jumped 12 spots to No. 2, while Washington Sundar moved up 151 places to 31 in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers on the back of their impressive show in the just-concluded Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series in Sri Lanka.



Washington Sundar

Leg-spinner Chahal has 706 points while offie Sundar, who was named Man of the Series, has 496 points. Both the spinners took eight wickets each.

