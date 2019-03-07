Zac Efron dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro?

hollywood

Zac Efron and Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. Pics/Getty Images, Instagram

Speculations are rife that Zac Efron and Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro are dating because of a few sightings of them together. Although the 17 Again actor and the Danish athlete have not yet made any public posts about each other, both of them shared photos on Instagram of a night out at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game.

The Greatest Showman star and the swimmer were seen attending a UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas on March 2 and were photographed smiling and laughing, claimed an eyewitness. The insider continued that Bro was patient when Efron was being approached by fans and speaking to them. They were reportedly, "not overly publicly affectionate" and left the arena together.

Though the swimmer is from Copenhagen, she now lives in Los Angeles and is supposedly enjoying every moment there. Bro even posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers on her Instagram and added a pink heart emoji. Efron has dated his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens and has also been linked to Alexandra Daddario earlier.

