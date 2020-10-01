Zac Efron to star in Stephen King's new Firestarter adaptation

Actor Zac Efron is joining the reboot of horror master Stephen King's novel Firestarter in development at Universal and Blumhouse. The 1980 book follows a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities who is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. A young Drew Barrymore starred in the title character in the 1984 film adaptation, which was directed by Mark L Lester.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keith Thomas is set to direct the new take and Scott Teems will adapt the novel this time. Thomas is not new to the horror genre as he previously teamed on the "Paranormal Activity" franchise.

The feature will be produced by Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 feature, is on board as executive producer.

