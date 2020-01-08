Zaheer Khan wishes 'lifelong entertainer' Sagarika Ghatge on her 34th birthday

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan is enjoying married life with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Sagarika Ghatge turned 34 today and Zaheer took to social media site Instagram to share a lovely picture of the couple. He also captioned the photo wishing her, 'Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer'. See the full post below.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer ðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) onJan 7, 2020 at 10:47pm PST

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge first met at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding in 2015. The couple began a hush-hush relationship thereon. On April 24, 2017, Sagarika Ghatge announced that she got engaged to Zaheer Khan. The couple tied the knot the same year in November.

Zaheer Khan announced his retirement from cricket in October 2015. He played 92 Tests taking 311 wickets and 200 ODIs taking 282 wickets. Zaheer is one of the finest pacers in cricket and is noted as the best Indian pacer after Kapil Dev by many.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates