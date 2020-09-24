Search

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome a baby girl into their world

Updated: 24 September, 2020 11:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Popular American pop artists - Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were blessed with a baby girl over the weekend.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid/picture courtesy: Celebrity Instagram account
The news about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy broke in April 2020, and ever since then, the duo has been sharing loved up pictures on social media. From liplocks to holding hands, their social media PDA will make you go awe. The couple was blessed with a baby girl over the weekend, and Zayn, along with Gigi, made it official on Instagram a while ago. Gigi and Zayn posted a sweet monochrome picture, giving their fans a glimpse about the little one.

 
 
 
Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in loveðÂÂ¥ºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

However, Gigi and former 'One Direction' member, Zayn Malik came back together just before the December 2019 break. The 'Pillow Talk' singer reached out to Gigi last month and she seemed to be giving him another chance.

In a popular talk show, Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April and shared, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Gigi shared the news on social media, cradling her baby bump, and wrote, "Appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you! [sic]"

 
 
 
Congratulations, Gigi and Zayn!

First Published: 24 September, 2020 10:43 IST

