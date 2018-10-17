Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprises Thailand boys who were rescued from a cave

football

"They showed their collective team work and had patience... believing in other hands also. This is probably the best team in the world," said the LA Galaxy striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The 12 Thai boys, who were rescued from a cave recently, were awestruck when former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gatecrashed a live US television show and showered them with praise for their bravery. The members of the Wild Boars team were in the news after they were trapped in a Thailand cave in June. A rescue mission was launched and they were brought out in July.

Former Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic, 37, suddenly emerged from backstage to surprise the boys on popular US TV show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and hailed them as the best team in the world.



Members of the Thai football team Wild Boars

