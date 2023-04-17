Friends of BJP Felicitates 'Pride of Thane' Awardees for Their Outstanding Achievements

Mumbai, India - Friends of BJP, a concept of BJP that allows people to get associated with the party without actually having to join it full-time, organized the 'Pride of Thane' Awards to honor and felicitate individuals from Thane who have made significant achievements in their respective fields. The event was organized under the leadership of Thane District BJP Chief & MLC, Mr. Niranjan Davkhare, and by renowned social worker, Mr. Aditya Chauhan, who is propagating the cause of Friends of BJP in Thane, along with Mr. Rakesh Jain, State Secretary of BJP Jain Cell. Maharashtra BJP IT Cell Chief & Friends of BJP State Convenor Mr. Satish Nikam graced the occasion with his presence.

The event saw the felicitation of several renowned personalities, including social workers, artists, influencers, entrepreneurs, and an ex-Assistant Commissioner of Police, among many others. Mr. Niranjan Davkhare & Mr. Satish Nikam felicitated the awardees and appreciated them for their hard work and dedication towards their respective fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Niranjan Davkhare, Thane District BJP Chief & MLC said, "The idea behind felicitating people who have done such brilliant work is to motivate more people to take inspiration from such dignitaries. Because when every individual works towards the betterment of our district, it will further grow and prosper."

Adding to this, Mr. Aditya Chauhan said, "At Friends of BJP, we wanted to celebrate people who have made Thane proud on the occasion of BJP's Foundation Day. With Thane BJP Chief's Shri Niranjan Davkhare ji's support, we managed to pull off an event that people will remember for time to come! I am thankful to the State Convenor of Friends of BJP - Shri Satish Nikam ji for gracing the event with his presence. It was truly inspiring listening to the stories of all the esteemed awardees. I congratulate all the winners and I wish them the best for their future.”

The list of awardees included Dr. Parveen Grover, who has conducted 5000+ free cataract surgeries in Thane, Santosh Raut, who owns 16 salons and can cut hair with eyes closed, Simran Dhanwani, a popular YouTuber & Influencer with 1.84 Million subscribers, Aarti Notiyal, Director, Bubble Communication a Marketing Communication agency based in Thane and Goregaon, Abhishek Chaubey, who has saved 1300+ dogs and feeds 300+ dogs, Siddhesh Jadhav, a popular choreographer, pageant judge and Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, among others.

The Pride of Thane Awards is a step towards recognizing and appreciating the achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to society. The event was a grand success, and the awardees were truly inspiring, and we congratulate all of them for their well-deserved recognition.