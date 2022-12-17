Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Bringing on the bling

Here's a look at the actress rocking blingy outfits
Richa Chadha/Instagram
Birthday girl actress Richa Chadha turns 36 today. One look at her Instagram profile and it's clear she loves her bling! Here's a look at some of her best sleek and shiny looks.
As the actress says 'I don’t give a GLAM!' What better way to describe this silver sari?
View this post on Instagram
Going for gold on Dhanteras! She makes the perfect golden girl doesn't she?
View this post on Instagram
Speaking of bling, one can't ignore the neon trend and ofcourse Richa has hopped on to it too.
View this post on Instagram
Recreating Madhuri Dixit's ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun!' look with extra bling.
View this post on Instagram
So which look is your favourite?