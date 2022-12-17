Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Happy Birthday Richa Chadha Bringing on the bling

Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Bringing on the bling

Updated on: 17 December,2022 11:50 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Here's a look at the actress rocking blingy outfits

Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Bringing on the bling

Richa Chadha/Instagram


Birthday girl actress Richa Chadha turns 36 today. One look at her Instagram profile and it's clear she loves her bling! Here's a look at some of her best sleek and shiny looks.


As the actress says 'I don’t give a GLAM!' What better way to describe this silver sari?



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)


Going for gold on Dhanteras! She makes the perfect golden girl doesn't she?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Speaking of bling, one can't ignore the neon trend and ofcourse Richa has hopped on to it too.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Recreating Madhuri Dixit's ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun!' look with extra bling.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T O R A N I (@toraniofficial)

So which look is your favourite?

richa chadha fashion fashion news bollywood bollywood news

