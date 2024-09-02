Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines De Ramon made their red carpet debut two years after they started dating. The couple was accompanied by George and Amal Clooney on the Wolfs red carpet in Venice

Amal, George Clooney, Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt

On Sunday, September 1, Brad Pitt attended the screening of his film 'Wolfs' at the Venice film Festival 2024. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Ines De Ramon. While they have been dating for two years, this is the first time that the two walked together on a red carpet. For the night, they opted for high-contrast looks.

Pitt, 60, looked stunning in a custom Louis Vuitton black double-breasted tuxedo jacket and 70s-inspired flared pants.

Ines de Ramon, a jewelry designer by profession opted for an all-white floor length one-shoulder dress for the occasion. Pitt and de Ramon — who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley — have been together since late 2022.

The couple also posed with Pitt's 'Wolfs' co-star George Clooney on the red carpet. Clooney looked handsome in a black suit and bow tie. His wife Amal Clooney stnned in a lacy, butter yellow gown. A day before the four posed together on the red carpet, they had stepped out for a double dinner date.

Wolfs team get a four-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival:

Icons George Clooney and Brad Pitt took the ongoing Venice Film Festival by storm, courtesy of the duo's good looks and of course their film 'Wolfs'.

On Sunday, the Jon Watts-directed film had a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The cast received a 4-Minute standing ovation, as per Variety,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Biennale di Venezia (@labiennale)

As the two stars entered the theater, they greeted the eager crowd with a booming "Buonasera!," prompting some fans to shout back in hopes of being noticed.

When the credits rolled on the crime romp, Pitt and Clooney hugged it out before grooving to Sade's "Smooth Operator." Clooney then turned to his wife Amal, and the two shared a sweet kiss. He and Pitt then walked down the stairs, from the balcony of the theater where they were seated, to greet the cheering fans.

They were twinning in back suits. Undoubtedly, they looked dapper.

Written and directed by 'Spider-Man' helmer Jon Watts, the Apple Original Films action-comedy stars Pitt and Clooney as two professional fixers who prefer to work alone, but must come together after being hired for the same job. "Wolfs" also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan. A sequel to the film is already in development with Watts and the two stars attached, Apple announced earlier this month.