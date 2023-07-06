Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tom Cruise weighs in on the Barbie Vs Oppenheimer debate

Tom Cruise weighs in on the Barbie Vs Oppenheimer debate

Updated on: 06 July,2023 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise weighed in on the global debate surrounding the release of two highly anticipated movies, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

Tom Cruise weighs in on the Barbie Vs Oppenheimer debate

Tom Cruise, Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Tom Cruise weighs in on the Barbie Vs Oppenheimer debate
x
00:00

Tom Cruise weighed in on the global debate surrounding the release of two highly anticipated movies, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ The clash of these two films has left netizens around the world divided, with conflicting opinions on which movie to see first. The debate has even sparked humorous viral memes, drawing comparisons to past instances of conflicting releases.With one individual stating, “Barbie and Oppenhimer coming out the same day is the same thing as when Animal Crossing New Horizons and Doom Eternal did the same in 2020 (sic.)”





Known for his captivating performances and daring stunts, Cruise has cemented his position as a true Hollywood icon. From his breakthrough role in ‘Risky Business’ to his iconic portrayal of Ethan Hunt in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, he has consistently entertained audiences with his versatility and on-screen presence.

The global debate surrounding the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer reflects the anticipation and excitement that surrounds major film releases. The clash of these two movies has generated significant buzz, as fans eagerly await their respective premieres. The memes and discussions that have emerged from this debate showcase the passion and enthusiasm of moviegoers worldwide.

While Tom Cruise's opinion adds an interesting perspective to the ongoing discussion, the ultimate decision of which movie to see first lies with individual preferences. Both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" promise unique and compelling stories, appealing to diverse audiences.

As the release dates of these highly anticipated films draw closer, movie enthusiasts and fans alike eagerly anticipate experiencing the cinematic offerings of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." The clash between these two releases serves as a reminder of the excitement and anticipation that surround major film events, offering a glimpse into the dynamic nature of the entertainment industry.

In the end, regardless of personal preferences or debates, the simultaneous release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" is a testament to the richness and diversity of cinematic storytelling, providing audiences with an array of choices and experiences to enjoy on the big screen.

 

tom cruise margot robbie hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK