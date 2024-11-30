While the Pushpa 2 Mumbai event commenced and concluded in an orderly fashion, a senior journalist has now claimed that Allu Arjun's manager snatched her phone, threw it away, and even yelled at her

Allu Arjun Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Allu Arjun's manager snatches senior journalist's phone, yells at her during 'Pushpa 2' press meet - watch video x 00:00

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun arrived in Mumbai on Friday to attend a promotional event for his upcoming film Pushpa 2. Scores of journalists and fans from the city were invited for the same. While the event commenced and concluded in an orderly fashion, a senior journalist has now claimed that the icon star’s manager snatched her phone, threw it away, and even yelled at her.

Allu Arjun’s manager snatches senior journalist's phone

A senior journalist alleged that Allu Arjun’s manager snatched her phone as she recorded the superstar’s presence at a Mumbai hotel for the promotional event. She posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, “Actor Allu Arjun’s manager snatches our phone for shooting him as he arrives for a press meet…. Snatching and then throwing down the phone, the star needs to really look at the people around him, it reflects badly on him!!” Watch the video here.

The journalist was quoted by ABP News stating, "We were at Pushpa 2 promotional event when suddenly a man approached and tried to snatch my phone from my hand. He then started yelling at me, saying, 'Stop it, don't shoot.' When I asked him who he was, he identified himself as Allu Arjun's manager. I pointed out that this was a media and press event. Despite this, he snatched my phone."

Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 belongs to his film unit

The film belongs to the whole team who spent five years on it, Allu Arjun said during the event. "Pushpa is not about me, not about him (director), it is about the crew, technicians, unit members, actors, my actress working, for the last five years. This film belongs to bouncers, unit (members), and everybody... I want this film to be a hit and make it meaningful for them. That's why I got emotional on the last day of the shoot. I'm saying it with utmost humility I want this film to be a hit for everybody else," he said.

Pushpa 2 will be released on December 5

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by ace director Sukumar and will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel is set to hit the theatres on December 5.