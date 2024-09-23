Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Case filed against GOAT actress Parvathy Nair for allegedly assaulting and confining domestic help

Case filed against 'GOAT' actress Parvathy Nair for allegedly assaulting and confining domestic help

Updated on: 23 September,2024 03:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Parvathy Nair, who starred with Thalapathy Vijay in 'GOAT', is under investigation for allegedly assaulting and confining a worker named Subash Chandra Bose

Case filed against 'GOAT' actress Parvathy Nair for allegedly assaulting and confining domestic help

Parvathy Nair Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Case filed against 'GOAT' actress Parvathy Nair for allegedly assaulting and confining domestic help
x
00:00

Actress Parvathy Nair, who starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in 'GOAT', is under investigation for allegedly assaulting and confining a worker named Subash Chandra Bose.


A case has been registered against the actress and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) BNS following a complaint by Bose.



According to DSR copy, Bose, who worked as a helper at KJR Studios, was also asked to do domestic work at Parvathy Nair's residence in 2022.


During that time, several items, including a laptop, watch, camera, and mobile phone, went missing from Nair's house, after which the actress filed a complaint against Bose over suspected theft allegations.

However, Bose has now come forward to share his side of the story.

Bose alleges that after his release, when he returned to work at KJR Studios, Parvathy Nair came to the studio and slapped him, while the other five verbally abused him.

Bose filed a complaint at Teynampet Police Station; however, when no action was taken, he approached the Saidapet 19th MM Court.

Based on Saidapet Magistrate Court orders, an FIR has been registered against Parvathy Nair and others, and investigations in this matter are underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nair was last seen in 'GOAT' opposite Vijay. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thalapathy vijay Entertainment News Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK