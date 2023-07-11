'RRR' sequel may not be directed by SS Rajamouli but Ram Charan, Jr NTR to return, says Vijayendra Prasad

Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed the sequel of the blockbuster film RRR and said that the film will have a new storyline

Rajamouli with Ram Charan and Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' had taken the world by storm. The film not only found success at the Indian box office but was loved and appreciated by audience and critics outside India. Lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan also received worldwide recognition for their work in the film. The film won big at Golden Globe and Oscars as well. Now, the makers are gearing up for the sequel of the film.

Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli, has confirmed that a sequel is in the pipeline. He also confirmed that the lead actors will return for the sequel. However, Part 2 may not continue the same storyline. It is likely to be based on another chapter from the Telugu states of the pre-Independence era.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, Vijayendra said, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."

Meanwhile, Rajamouli had also confirmed RRR 2 last year during an event in Chicago. “My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story.”

RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.

Talking about the sequel to Mid-day, Vijayendra had said last year, "My son and I simultaneously thought that we should take it forward. We have cracked the sequel’s premise. All I can say is that both characters — Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively — will be there in the sequel,”. n reality, the two revolutionaries had never crossed paths. But on screen, the veteran writer and his director-son gave us a dramatised account, in which the two heroes go up in arms together against the British Raj. Will the second instalment then take inspiration from the 1922 Rampa rebellion that was led by Alluri until his death in 1924? Prasad is tight-lipped, only saying, “My son and I will sit across the table, and keep discussing [ideas] every day till the story gets developed.”

It will take some time for RRR 2 to go on floors as Rajamouli and Vijayendra Prasad are currently occupied with an adventure drama starring Mahesh Babu. "It is along the lines of the Indiana Jones series. It will be an adventure-action drama, with lots of emotions, like Raiders of the Lost Ark [1981]. My script should be complete by July, after which I will give it to my son. We hope to make it a franchise, but who knows? We are leaving the climax open-ended, thus exploring the possibility of a sequel," Vijayendra Prasad had shared with Mid-day.