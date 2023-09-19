Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchives a romantic post with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

There have been rumours circulating about Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding. Amidst this, a Reddit post caused quite a stir among Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans on Monday. It suggested that Samantha had recently 'unarchived' a romantic birthday post for her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya

There have been rumours circulating about Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding. Amidst this, a Reddit post caused quite a stir among Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans on Monday. It suggested that Samantha had recently 'unarchived' a romantic birthday post for her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

However, the reports of Samantha unarchiving the post aren't true. The post is from December 2017 and features a candid moment from Samantha and Chaitanya's white wedding. It reads, “Happy birthday my everything I don’t wish, I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever. #happybirthdaychay.” It shows Samantha giving Naga Chaitanya a kiss on his cheek.

At the time of their separation, Samantha removed all her pictures with Naga Chaitanya from her social media. However, it seems that she forgot to remove this photograph, which some fans noticed over the weekend, leading to the mistaken belief that she had 'brought it back'.

In reality, the post was never deleted from her profile to begin with. There have been consistent comments about it for more than a year, indicating that the photograph was never removed.

Nonetheless, many fans continue to hope for their reunion. In response to the image, a user has now written, “Suddenly this post appeared in my feed. I thought some fan page but it's Sam.” “I pray to God that if you both come back as a couple,” added another recently. One more said, “I really want to see you both together again… You both look great together.”

In 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of Gautham Menon's ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’.She made her cinematic debut alongside Naga in that film. Apart from that, they co-starred in Autonagar Surya (2014), Manam (2014), and Majili (2019). They also co-starred in the National Film Award-winning film Mahanati (2018). Samantha and Chaitanya married in October of that year, but they announced their divorce in October 2021.

While Samantha is taking a break from acting after being diagnosed with Myositis. Chaitanya is facing rumours about his "second wedding." with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, it was later revealed that the rumours of him getting married are all false.