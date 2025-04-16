Vijay Deverakonda shares a latest update for his upcoming 'Kingdom'

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse as the main leads. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started dubbing for his most awaited film 'Kingdom'.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, shared the update on social media platform X.

It wrote, "#Kingdom dubbing is progressing at a rapid pace with the first half completed. The duo (referring to Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtam Tinnanuri) is all geared up to deliver a theatrical feast on the big screens this May 30th."

The duo is all geared up to deliver a theatrical feast on the big screens this May 30th 🤙🏻🤙🏻@TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @gowtam19 @dopjomon #GirishGangadharan @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya… pic.twitter.com/bb8hcbyPUk — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 15, 2025

Vijay also took to Instagram and shared a picture with director Gowtham T.

"Dubbing started... first half done (tick mark) #Kingdom," he captioned the post.

Recently, the film's teaser was also released.

The teaser opens with a dark and intense scene showing a battlefield with dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepare to attack, Vijay Deverakonda's character makes a powerful entry. Though his role remains a mystery, glimpses from the teaser show him wielding a police shield and later dressed as a prisoner. The teaser ends with him delivering a strong dialogue: "I will do anything needed, sir, including destroying everything."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and editing is handled by Navin Nooli.

'Kingdom' is set to be released in theatres worldwide on May 30.

