Armaan Ralhan: 'Shoorveer' will show Indian Air Force in new light

He said in a statement, "I don't think we have seen a show like 'Shoorveer' in India. Also, the Air Force is portrayed in a completely unique manner. It will take viewers inside the cockpit, in a cinematic sense! That's a completely new thing"

Picture Courtesy: PR

Actor Armaan Ralhan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming combat OTT series 'Shoorvee', where hes playing a fighter pilot, says the show will project the Indian Air Force in a new light as the viewers will get to know what happens inside a cockpit from close quarters.

He said in a statement, "I don't think we have seen a show like 'Shoorveer' in India. Also, the Air Force is portrayed in a completely unique manner. It will take viewers inside the cockpit, in a cinematic sense! That's a completely new thing."

Armaan also lauded his director for bringing out the best, saying, "This is extremely difficult to do and our director Kanishk Varma and his team have done a really good job with it. I am excited to see how people react to it."

'Shoorveer' also stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani in pivotal roles.

It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation's peace and security.

Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

The series will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever