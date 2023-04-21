Indecisive about your Eid look? Here is a list of easy hairstyles you can try

If you are time-strapped for the ideal hairdo this Eid, we’ve compiled a list of easy styles that may be perfect for your hair type

Pics courtesy/Instagram

Eid-ul-fitr is right around the corner and while the eidi and sheer khurma excite many, the search for a perfect Eid look may get you in a knot. Fret not, we’ve got hair and makeup stylist, Rutuja Jagtap on board to give us the perfect four hairstyles that would go with any hair type and your best Eid outfit for your festive night out.

Go poker-straight

Part your hair from the middle. Horizontally part two inches of your hair from the front. Water- spray that section and comb to straighten it out. Pull them back to your nape and pin it under your hair. Repeat it on the other side. You can slightly apply hair gel or aloe vera gel to the sections for a sleek and neat look.

Control the frizz

Part your hair according to your preference. Start tightly braiding three strands from the front to the back. Tie both sides of the braids in the middle at the back. Wrap a small part of hair to the rubber band to hide it. Put a bobby pin on this part, and twist it to the back of the rubber band and pin it there. You can also tie a fishtail braid to the tied hair in the end.

Volume matters

Wash your hair. Make small random sections in the wet locks and tie them tightly in tiny braids. When they are semi-dry or dry, open the braids. Do not run your fingers or comb through them. You can gently rub your scalp to add some bounce to your curls. This hairstyle adds volume to otherwise scanty hair.

Twirl the curls

Make three horizontal sections on the side of the partition. You can braid these sections individually, or twist them. Take these sections to the nape and pin them under your hair. Apply a little curling cream to keep your curls safe throughout.

A quick and easy DIY stylebook

Moisturise your skin. Apply a cream-based lip tint for a fresh look and to add some blush on your cheeks. You can also dab it on your eyelids for some colour on your eyes. Use a compact over it to set the tint on your skin. A liquid liner works as an eyeliner as well as a kajal (pencil kohl has less intensity and even smudges around the eyes). Complete the look with mascara. Jagtap also suggests opting for darker tints such as brick colours for darker skin tones and colours like fluorescent pink or peach for lighter ones.