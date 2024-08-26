A new interactive kit released by a software engineer introduces children to the wonders of science, electronics and circuitry through art and play

A child interacts with a candle flame project that lights up on touch; Every project requires children to complete a circuit path on the back of the card; A decision maker spins to show the completed circuit

Listen to this article This learning tool makes science fun x 00:00

Copper is a good conductor of electricity — a lesson from physics class this writer will never forget. But we draw a blank when asked how to use this knowledge further to generate electricity or create electrical connections. “The problem with the Indian education system — be it government schools or private established institutions — is that we don’t pay enough attention to the basics. Many of us come from schools with expensive laboratories. Often, we skip or forget that the correct way to get introduced to science is through simple, interactive craft activities at the student’s desk,” says Gagan Adlakha, software engineer and founder of Junior Coders, an education platform for children to learn STEM education, coding, robotics and other skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adlakha’s recent kit, Artronics, for children aged between six and 15 years aims to solve this very problem. A balance of art and electronics, this kit consists of 10 interactive projects. Each project takes nearly 15 steps to complete, and aims to introduce children to the basics of electronics and circuitry, using some creativity. After adding colours and cutting various cards featuring a snail house, robot, LEGO man, candle, Earth’s orbit, and more, children will learn how to construct electronic connections using components like coin, cells, LED lights, switch or micro motor to complete the circuit paths. Finally, when both elements come together, the interactive artworks will light up with beautiful colours at the simple press of a button.

A lit-up Indian tricolour on paper becomes proof of conductivity; (right) Gagan Adlakha

It took months of research and development before Adlakha could finally release the kit. “If you go abroad, you will see how such kits are given precedence over theoretical knowledge. I was inspired by one such kit from the USA, and thought of releasing my version for children in India. The problem, however, was that many components were not easily available in India, or were expensive. I began by creating prototypes on various different sheets but none worked because the copper tape stripes would tear off the pages. That is until I tried 180 GSM photo sheets, and finally, the kit started coming together,” Adlakha recalls, adding that this R&D took several trips across India, scouring markets for the right materials.

His journey of decoding science for children began in the COVID-19 pandemic. “During the pandemic, I was working from home, and started taking online lectures, teaching coding and Python languages to children, in my free time. It was a small group. I didn’t promote it because I didn’t have time to take this up full time. But word spread, and more parents began to make enquiries. I trained and hired two teachers. In the past five years, the team has expanded to 25 teachers who instruct on 22 courses ranging from coding, robotics, STEM education, application developments, and more,” he says, adding that while these courses are only for children between six and 15 years, they are held online.

The kit includes 10 interactive projects that help children understand the simple principles of circuitry; (right) A child tests conductivity using a robot mapped onto a circuit

“In the 20 days since its release, we have sold over 60 copies of this kit across India.” Adlakha adds, “It is important that parents introduce their children to fun ways of learning science from a young age so that they don’t not grow up being afraid of it,” Adlakha signs off.

Age group 6 years to 15 years (parents supervision required)

Log on to @coders.junior

Message 8929798989 (to place order)

Cost Rs 999