Atiq killing: Bullets ruling UP, Yogi govt will have to face consequences, says VBA's Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar. Pic/ official Twitter account

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have to face the consequences of the "rule of bullets in place of law" in the northern state, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar said here on Sunday.

He was responding to queries on Saturday night's killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and the latter's sibling Ashraf in Prayagraj.

The siblings were shot dead by three men posing as journalists while they were being taken to a hospital for the mandatory medical check-up.

"Instead of law and order, bullets are ruling in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath government will have to pay the consequences. The government will have to find the masterminds (of Saturday's attack). UP is living in fear," Ambedkar said.

Meanwhile, he also said "political turmoil" will hit Maharashtra politics in "15 days", though he did not elaborate.

Speaking on giving the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, the VBA chief said it was the state government's call on who should get it but mentioning the caste of the awardee is objectionable.

