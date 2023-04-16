Maharashtra Congress to hold state-wide protest against PM Modi after Satya Pal Malik ‘disclosure’: Nana Patole

The announcement comes after former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that PM Modi asked him to keep quiet after he told him that the 2019 Pulwama attack happened because the Centre did not provide aircraft to transport CRPF jawans despite intelligence inputs on the possibility of a terror strike

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said that it will hold a ‘Sharam Karo Modi, Sharam Karo’ protest across the state Monday.

The announcement comes after former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that PM Modi asked him to keep quiet after he told him that the 2019 Pulwama attack happened because the Centre did not provide aircraft to transport CRPF jawans despite intelligence inputs on the possibility of a terror strike.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to answer the questions raised by Satya Pal Malik.

“It is clear from the questions raised by the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, that there was a big conspiracy behind the Pulwama incident. Why was Satyapal Malik asked to keep quiet? Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister hide the truth?,” asked Patole.

The Maharashtra Congress chief said that on April 17 the party will hold state-wide 'Sharam karo Modi, Sharam Karo' protest, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has remained silent on the Pulwama incident.

Also Read: Total collapse of law and order: Mamata after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

Patole said 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the blast.

“The truth of this incident has not come out yet. What happened to the investigation of this incident? 300 kg of RDX was used in this explosion. Where did it come from? Why were the jawans not airlifted? Did the BJP government deliberately ignore the warning of intelligence agencies? When Satyapal Malik said that the Pulwama incident is the fault of the government, why was he told to keep quiet? The Modi government has not given answers to many questions including this,” he said.

Patole further said that questions raised by Satya Pal Malik regarding the Pulwama incident are very serious and related to the security of the country.

“In order to bring out the truth about the Pulwama incident, the Congress will hold 'Sharam Karo Modi, Sharam Karo' protests on April 17 in front of all the collector offices in the state,” he added.

Patole said Congress district office bearers, ex-MLAs, and MPs, among others, will participate in the protests.