Wear masks, it’s your turn to flatten the curve

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

Mumbai may have to run for cover once again, with COVID-19 cases rising. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the mask mandate may come in if cases continue to rise. Currently, the CM has stated that though it is not mandatory to wear a mask as yet, it is highly recommended.

When masks were made voluntary some months ago, to cheers all around, this paper had highlighted how Coronavirus is an evolving situation. We can and should expect rollbacks to earlier more stringent behaviour given that if there was one certainty about the virus, it was its uncertainty. More importantly, if there is a call for going back to past mandates, it is vital we adhere, rather than stand foolishly and dangerously obdurate.

Just like some people ‘got used to face coverings’ during COVID, most were relieved and got used to no face covering. We may have to shed that comfortable tag and go back, given that nobody wants an explosion of cases once again.

While there is divided opinion about the fourth wave, no expert has definitively ruled out any possibility or any eventuality.

It is good if we start wearing our masks once again, just to see if we can arrest this rise and start seeing happy dips in numbers once again. If we have not been wearing masks at all, at least begin with a few hours indoors, especially in closed air-conditioned spaces, talking to strangers inside stores and readying ourselves for perhaps longer hours and a mandate, though like most we, too, are hoping this will not happen.

Let us try and see if we can start flattening the hill on the graph through masks, hand washing and distance, in fact try to restrict big gatherings to some extent. Let us act now, we do not want that trickle to get to a flood.