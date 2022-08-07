Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial

Fears of a third atomic bombing have grown amid Russia's threats of nuclear attack since its war on Ukraine began in February.

Japan’s PM with UN Secretary General on saturday. Pic/AFP

Hiroshima on Saturday remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup as fears grow for another such attack amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They guarantee no safety, only death and destruction,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who joined the prayer at the Hiroshima Peace Park. “Three quarters of a century later, we must ask what we've learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945,” he said.

The United States dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 1,40,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug 15, ending World War II and Japan's nearly half-century of aggression in Asia. Fears of a third atomic bombing have grown amid Russia's threats of nuclear attack since its war on Ukraine began in February.

“Crisis with grave nuclear undertones is spreading fast in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula,” Guterres said. “We are one mistake, one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from Armageddon.” Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, in his peace declaration, accused Putin of “using his own people as instruments of war and stealing the lives and livelihoods of innocent civilians in another country.”

On Saturday, attendees including government leaders and diplomats observed a moment of silence at 8.15 am, the time when the US B-29 dropped the bomb on the city. About 400 doves, considered symbols of peace, were released. Guterres met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after the ceremony and raised alarm over the global retreat in nuclear disarmament.

