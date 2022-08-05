IOC to consider cricket’s inclusion for 2028 LA Olympics

Cricket has only featured once at the 1900 Paris Olympic Games, with Great Britain and hosts France as the only participants

Cricket’s much-anticipated inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics received a shot in the arm as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shortlisted it for a review along with eight other sporting disciplines.



Cricket has only featured once at the 1900 Paris Olympic Games, with Great Britain and hosts France as the only participants. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the development comes a day after the ICC was formally invited by both the LA28 and IOC to submit presentation in order to make their case considered.

However, a final decision is expected to be announced ahead of the IOC session in Mumbai in mid-2023. The other eight sports in consideration are baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kick-boxing, squash, and motorsport.

