T20 World Cup 2024: 'Thanks for the priceless birthday gift', says MS Dhoni on India’s title win

MS Dhoni, who captained India to 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side on winning the title at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown

MS Dhoni. Pic/Yogen Shah

Scenes of jubilation and happiness have flooded the social media platforms in the wake of India’s thrilling seven-run win over South Africa to clinch the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 title and end a long 11-year global trophy drought.

MS Dhoni, who captained India to 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side on winning the title at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados and even thanked them for a priceless birthday gift. Dhoni will turn a year older on July 7.

“WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up,well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift,” wrote Dhoni, who captained India to 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs, on his Instagram account.

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote a lengthy congratulatory note for the entire Indian team on his Instagram account. “Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC.”

“Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World Cup to becoming a cricketing powerhouse and winning the T20WC in 2024. Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him.”

“What can one say about Rohit Sharma? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable. Jasprit Bumrah’s Player of the Tournament award as well as Virat Kohli’s Player of the Match award are both well-deserved. They were just superb when it mattered.”

“Along with Rahul, Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour also made their international debuts in 1996. It was wonderful to see Team India excel under the guidance of this class of ‘96. A total team effort. Hearty congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff, and BCCI.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who finished the tournament for the most catches by a keeper in an edition of T20 World Cup, took to Instagram and wrote, “Champions.” Same post was also done by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Anushka Sharma, film actor & producer, wrote a glowing post about India’s triumph and also congratulated her husband, Virat Kohli, who finished his T20I career on a high with a Player of the Match performance in the final through a knock of 76.

“Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”

“AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home. - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !”

