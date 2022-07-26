We lost it in the last few overs: WI skipper Nicholas Pooran

"We tried to compete really hard. We want to win pretty bad in the next game. That’s all we are aiming for,” Pooran said

Nicholas Pooran after being dismissed in the second ODI

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran rued his team’s inability to keep India quiet in the final few overs as the hosts lost the second ODI here on Sunday by two wickets.

The spin gamble

“We lost it in the last overs. Axar played well. We didn’t hold our nerve. We couldn’t keep things down in the end. It got easier to hit the spinners. We gambled with [left-arm spinner] Akeal [Hosein] against the left-handers. One wicket would have opened up things,” said pooran.

Pooran had special praise for his deputy, opener Shai Hope, who became the fourth West Indian and 10th batter overall to score a century in his 100th ODI. “Hope’s innings was impressive in his 100th ODI. He was exceptional to get a hundred. As a batting group, we tried to compete really hard. We want to win pretty bad in the next game. That’s all we are aiming for,” he said.

Hope attributed his knock (115 off 135 balls, including eight fours and three sixes) to playing the ball on merit rather than as per a bowler’s reputation. “I don’t play names. Those who may not be so-called recognised bowlers aren’t necessarily bad. You have to respect their game, the players, the deliveries they bowl at you and the situation."

"Playing against the best brings out the best in me. It’s something I’ve looked forward to growing up, while playing regional cricket. It’s just one of those challenges I try to grab with both hands. Hopefully, I can continue that. I never feel too pleased with these so-called accolades when the team doesn’t get over the line. I always try to score, and contribute. But if we don’t win, it doesn’t feel the same,” said Hope, who was the last man dismissed for the West Indies in the 49th over.

He is now keen to continue doing the things that have got him success in ODIs, including Sunday’s match.

Hope’s high hopes

“My hope to bat as long as I can. I love batting. I love to set the tempo and do whatever I can for the team. The desire and hunger to stay in the middle is my biggest takeaway ]from his experience of playing 100 ODIs]. I believe one should keep learning. You never know it all,” said Hope.

