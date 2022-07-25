Breaking News
Updated on: 25 July,2022 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This was no doubt a big result for the men in blue who had several of their key players rested; so a hard fought away series win in the Caribbean was all the more special

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan leads India's wild celebrations after beating West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan of India hits 4 during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India./ AFP


India wrapped up the ODI series against West Indies by winning the second match 2-0 and sealing a series win in the process. This was no doubt a big result for the men in blue who had several of their key players rested; so a hard fought away series win in the Caribbean was all the more special. 

It certainly did feel extremely special to Shikhar Dhawan and all the players involved who can be seen celebrating wildly in a video posted by Dhawan's official Twitter account. Both the games went down to a nail biting final over, so it is only natural that the celebrations would be this intense.


With regards to the match, India found an unlikely hero with the bat in the form of Axar Patel. The all-rounder's explosive knock of 64* from 35 balls was what ultimately made the difference.

The other India players to emerge with impressive performances from the match were Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson who both scored half-centuries.

Meanwhile, on the home team's side, Shai Hope stole the plaudits with a top-class century in what was his 100th ODI game.

With the series done and dusted, don't be fooled into thinking the last game will be a drab affair. The men in maroon will want to end the series on a high and will be out to seek revenge for two close losses. India, on the other hand, will be keen to seal a series sweep on away shores. 

Only time will tell what happens in the last ODI which begins on July 27th.

