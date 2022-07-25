Shikhar Dhawan credits IPL for helping India pull off series win vs WI

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan celebrate the dismissal of Rovman Powell during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India. Pic/ AFP

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan praised his team's performance after registering a two-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI.

"It was a great team performance. Boys didn't lose the self-belief, that is amazing. Iyer, Sanju, Axar everyone was amazing, Even Avesh came out in his debut game and scored those 11 important runs. Thanks to IPL, they perform on a huge stage. I felt that we bowled nicely," said Dhawan in a post-match presentation.

"They got off to a good start. Hope and Pooran batted well. We thought if they could do it, we knew that we could do it. We started a little slow. Shubman batted well. The Iyer-Samson partnership made a huge difference. There was a run-out. But these things happen. Boys are learning," he added.

The skipper further congratulated his rival batter Shai Hope for scoring a ton in his 100th ODI game.

"It was a great feeling when I scored a 100 in my 100th ODI game. I would want to congratulate Hope for doing the same," said Dhawan.

Hope became the tenth batter in the world and the fourth West Indies batter to score a century in the 100th ODI match.

