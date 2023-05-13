Boss Galtier confirms Messi’s return for PSG

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

With PSG out of the Champions League and only four Ligue 1 matches remaining as they target a record 11th title, this is likely to be Messi’s penultimate appearance at the Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi “will start” Saturday’s Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio, marking the Argentinian superstar’s return from suspension. The 35-year-old World Cup winner was banned by the club after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. “Yes, Leo is going to start tomorrow,” Galtier told an eve of match press conference. “Obviously I’ve spoken to him, he’s very relaxed, really keen to play, and very determined to claim another French league title.”


With PSG out of the Champions League and only four Ligue 1 matches remaining as they target a record 11th title, this is likely to be Messi’s penultimate appearance at the Parc des Princes. After an uninspiring two years in France, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is reported to be lining up a blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season where he would join his old sparring partner Cristiano Ronaldo. 



His move to Saudi or even his departure at the end of his contract in June, however, have yet to be confirmed by the club or his agent father Jorge. But all the signs are that he is on his way out. “Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” said a source close the negotiations speaking on condition of anonymity.


lionel messi Paris St Germain argentina sports news football

