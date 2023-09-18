Breaking News
Muscle fatigue will prevent Messi from being rushed back: Martino

Updated on: 18 September,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Miami
Messi and his former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba both sat out the game with Martino saying it would have been “very reckless” for the Argentine to play in Atlanta

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is suffering from “muscle fatigue” and will not be rushed back, Inter Miami coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said on Saturday after his team’s playoff hopes suffered a blow with a 5-2 thrashing at Atlanta United. 


Messi and his former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba both sat out the game with Martino saying it would have been “very reckless” for the Argentine to play in Atlanta.


Martino said that his focus was on having his team ready for the September 27th final of the US Open Cup when Miami host Houston as they look for their second trophy of the season. 


“They will train tomorrow [Sunday] and we will see day by day. Nothing changes our outlook on how he [Messi] will train. We have no urgency,” said the former Barcelona and Argentina coach. 

Miami face Toronto, the only team below them in the Eastern Conference, at home in MLS action on Wednesday.

“If he is well and confident he can get to play and if this doesn’t happen he will wait a few more days,” Martino said. Miami’s loss was their first in 12 games in all competitions since Messi and Spanish pair Alba and Sergio Busquets joined the team in July. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

