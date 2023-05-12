‘One small step’ left for Inzaghi’s UCL final dream

“We played a brilliant first half, but it’s a tight scoreline for what we did out there,” Inzaghi told reporters.

Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko celebrates with teammates after scoring against AC MIlan at San Siro, Milan, on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Simone Inzaghi can already see his Inter Milan team in next month’s Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over local rivals AC Milan in the last four on Wednesday. Inter need to avoid a collapse in the second leg of their all-Italian tie in order to reach a clash with either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul. And Inzaghi was in a confident mood after watching his team dominate the first leg, missing several chances to make the scoreline humiliating for their cross-town rivals. “We played a brilliant first half, but it’s a tight scoreline for what we did out there,” Inzaghi told reporters.



Simone Inzaghi

“Then in the second half, we managed the game well. Apart from [Sandro] Tonali’s shot [which hit the post] the boys did great in covering the whole pitch. “It’s a hugely positive night which gives us a lot of satisfaction but we’re missing one more piece to attain a dream that we believed in since August. There are still seven days left. We know we’ve got one more small step to go.”

Milan could have star man Rafael Leao back for Tuesday’s second leg after the Portugal winger missed Wednesday’s match with a thigh injury. Leao is crucial to Milan’s attack and his absence made Inter’s job that much easier, but Inzaghi isn’t worried about the 23-year-old’s potential return next week. “We have played loads of derbies with Leao playing and without him playing,” said Inzaghi. “He’s a great player who is very important for them but it won’t change our plan for the match.”