Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro secured Brighton’s fourth-straight win against United in the league, with Hannibal Mejbri scoring a consolation for the home team

Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag denies talk of Man Utd crisis after defeat to Brighton

Never before in the Premier League era had Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season.

Losing 1-3 to Brighton on Saturday, Erik ten Hag’s team wrote its name into the club’s history books for the wrong reasons. It was no surprise then that the United manager was asked afterward if this losing run represented a crisis. “No,” was his response. “But we have to be very disappointed and we have to be very annoyed with ourselves. Because at United the demand is you win games.”

United’s fans certainly seemed annoyed. First they jeered when $82 million striker Rasmus Hojlund was replaced by substitute Anthony Martial in the second half. And there were more boos after the final whistle blew on a latest defeat.

