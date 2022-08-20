SJAM to honour Sumariwalla, Edulji, Somaya, Kanungo, Shetty

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The SJAM’s Executive Committee decided on this year’s honours list during its meeting at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on August 18

Adille Sumariwalla and Diana Edulji


The Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) will award SJAM Lifetime Achievement honours to former India cricket captain Diana Edulji, sprinter and AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla, former India hockey skipper MM Somaya, shooter-turned administrator Sheila Kanungo and former cricket administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty later this year.


The SJAM’s Executive Committee decided on this year’s honours list during its meeting at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on August 18.


