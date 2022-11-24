How can I know what he’s thinking?

If someone doesn’t respect you on a first date, and isn’t interested in a second, you already have an answer about what his intentions are. Use this as a lesson when you decide to get back on a dating app. Better still, try and meet someone in real life because dating profiles can always be fabricated

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 26-year old clinical nutritionist. I downloaded a dating app to see how it works and decided to meet up with this guy, a 33-year old independent filmmaker. I’ve never had a relationship before and thought of giving this a chance. We met at a small cafe. I took him some chocolates and was on time. He arrived 15 minutes late and wasn’t well dressed. The meeting went well until he began doubting my intentions and my reasons for not using social media. I gave him a brief introduction about my upbringing and said I wasn’t interested in sharing my world online. Since that meeting, the guy hasn’t responded to my messages or calls, but hasn’t blocked me either. He was very brash. I had developed some feelings for him. What could his intentions be?

— Ravisha T

You wanted to know what online dating was like, and now you do. It’s hit or miss, just like any random encounter that involves strangers. Developing feelings for someone after your first meeting is possible but must also be evaluated against the fact that you have no benchmarks and are trying this out for the first time. if he was interested, he would have had the courtesy of responding. His bad behaviour, brash language, and refusal to understand what you’re like are all red flags you should take into account. If someone doesn’t respect you on a first date, and isn’t interested in a second, you already have an answer about what his intentions are. Use this as a lesson when you decide to get back on a dating app. Better still, try and meet someone in real life because dating profiles can always be fabricated.

My boyfriend recently told me that he had been flirting with my best friend at a party, and I was hurt by his admission but more hurt about my friend not mentioning it. What should I do?

Why not ask your friend directly? Why assume something when friendship is supposedly based on trust?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal