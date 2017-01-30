Differently-abled dancers accuse dance guru of sexual abuse

Now in their 20s, the famous disabled young dancers who wowed India and the world level grave allegations against their mentor Syed Pasha, including sexual abuse and financial misappropriation
The troupe has been performing under Syed Sallauddin Pasha's aegis for over a decade
The guru-shishya culture is the most revered and trustworthy custom. But for Syed Sallauddin Pasha, that relationship holds little reverence. The pioneer of therapeutic theatre, who trains disabled children in mythological and Sufi dances, yoga and martial arts on wheels, has allegedly gypped 10 artistes — including a Guinness World Record holder - under his care of their rightful earnings through international talent shows, and sexually abused three of them.
He allegedly threw them out on November 28 last year in violation of his own acceptance letter, leaving them penniless and on their own. The affected dancers, comprising seven polio-affected boys and three deaf and mute girls in the age group of 22-26 who put up three performances in the city over the last few weeks, opened up to mid-day right before boarding a train back to New Delhi on Saturday.
Syed Sallauddin Pasha
They revealed that Pasha pulled them out of school over a decade ago, deprived them of a fair remuneration for performing in international talent shows, and also sexually abused three deaf and mute girls amongst them. The girls were also allegedly forced to perform menial jobs in Pasha's Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation, Ability Unlimited Foundation.
Promising the moon
One of the youngsters, Arjun, said the seven boys hail from different parts of Uttar Pradesh. The girls are from Delhi. The boys were students of a school for children with special needs in Delhi when Pasha, a Bharatanatyam exponent, was invited to train them for the annual day function in 2003.
The troupe has been setting the national and international stage on fire with its performances
Pasha saw the potential in the seven boys' talent and convinced them and their families to let him take them under his wing. He assured the families of taking care of their education and providing them with a bright future. The families saw a way out of their poverty through Pasha's promises, said Gulshan Kumar, one of the youngsters who holds the Guinness World Record in the most spins in a wheelchair — 62 — in a minute.
In 2006, the school decided to send the boys on a month-trip talent tour to the US, the UK and Canada, and asked Pasha to accompany them. The little artistes were such a hit that Pasha took them out of school the next year and admitted them to his foundation. The boys said to date, the performance troupe has gone on over 1,000 national and international shows in Russia, the US, Canada, Italy (Venice and Milan), Nepal, UAE (Dubai), Oman (Muscat).
Gulshan Kumar, who holds a Guinness World Record. Pic/Sayeed Sameer Abedi
Used as money-spinners
But Pasha allegedly exploited their disability and talent to his advantage right from the get go. While the boys performed in 10-15 shows a month, they allegedly got a piddling remuneration of R500 a month till 2013.
"He pocketed all the proceeds from talent shows. During international shows, he kept a donation box seeing funds for our aid, but we never met any of the sponsors, mediapersons or benefactors. He kept all the cash awards," said Kumar. "During Diwali or Eid, we had to beg for money. Even then, he gave us only a few hundred rupees."
Pasha with social activist Anna Hazare and (right) actor Aamir Khan
The naïve youngsters wised up to his alleged treachery during a programme when the organiser handed over a dummy cheque of R2 lakh to Pasha. "We realised we were being taken for a ride with the R500 remuneration," revealed Kumar.
While the boys managed to get an official acceptance letter drawn up in 2013, according to which their pay went up to Rs 15,000, the three girls — who joined the troupe nine years ago — continued to be paid only R500 till they were shunted out last November.
Sexual misdemeanours
The deaf and mute girls, meanwhile, revealed much heinous misdemeanours. "He showed us adult movies on his phone and insisted on giving us body massages. He knew we were uncomfortable despite not being able to voice the distress out loud. Sometimes, he even gifted us undergarments," the girls gave in writing.
They said they kept mum out of respect for their guru. "Besides, given our condition, it would have been difficult to approach the police. We also didn't want to worry our parents," read the letter.
During hotel stays for performances, he allegedly made the girls stay with him in his room. Things finally came to a head on November 28 last year when Pasha threw the youths out of his foundation, without any means to fend for themselves. The group wants a thorough probe into their guru's dealings and bring him to book.
'Sexually harassed' former govt staffer
TV ÂÂÂÂanchor Geeta Poduval and corporate trainer Ajay Kumar (right) have come to the youths' aid. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
The girls weren't the only victims of Pasha's alleged sexual harassment. He allegedly also made sexual advances at Geeta Poduval, a TV anchor from Navi Mumbai who has accompanied the troupe in several shows. The former government staffer, who has also performed in two movies down south, came in contact with the youths in 2013 at a cultural event that she was anchoring in Dombivli.
That same year, she anchored a show in Muscat and bumped into the troupe again. She alleged that during her stay in a hotel there, Pasha made sexual advances at her and offered to give her a body massage. "I ignored it at first, but when he kept repeating it, I told him to behave himself."
Pasha backed off, but Poduval's guard went up. "I began worrying about the girls' safety. They had no female attendant," she said. While returning, she allegedly saw Pasha's inhuman treatment of the disabled troupe. "The young boys and girls were forced to take their own luggage. At the boarding pass counter, he made them to show their limp legs to gain the airline staff's sympathy and get quicker service," said Poduval.
It was Poduval the boys called up when they were thrown out of Ability Unlimited Foundation. "I flew to Delhi and finally got them to perform at shows in Mumbai, thanks to other Good Samaritans," she said.
She said all payments for the troupe's performances and travels came out of her pocket. The three girls shared a room with her in her house, while the boys shacked up with a benevolent neighbour and corporate trainer, Ajay Kumar.Ajay said Pasha used the youths as puppets in his business model. "All he wanted was to gain people's sympathy for the youngsters' misfortune and make a fortune."
What the acceptance letters stated
All boys were made to sign an acceptance letter on October 26, 2013, stating the terms and conditions of their contract. It was to be renewed after April 1, 2015, but wasn't done.
> Honorarium: Rs 15,000 per month
> Performance conveyance for national Shows: Rs 750 each; international shows: Rs 1,000 per show. Stage and workshop rehearsals/ demonstrations not considered performance.
> 10% increment to be made every financial year
> Individual gifts/cash of upto Rs 5,000 to be given to artistes. If more, artiste takes Rs 5,000 and hands over the rest to the foundation.
Charges false, says guru
Pasha, who lives in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, rubbished the allegations against him. "They are still my students and my doors are always open to them. They are being brainwashed by some people with vested interests."
He countered the claims, saying the boys had missed classes for weeks, but still insisted on being paid. "How was this fair? Some of these boys developed an attitude problem and I asked them to the issue amicably. They, however, wanted to start a venture of their own. That's how they left."
He claimed that he never promised to forge a career for the youths. "I gave them a national and international platform to showcase their talent."
On the low pay they were given, he said the boys joined him only around seven years ago and were only entitled to a monthly honorarium. He, however, refused to comment on the low remuneration of the three girls.
Pasha was arrested by the Delhi police in May 2014 after one of his girl students filed a sexual abuse complaint against him. There was also an FIR by his former wife, kathak dancer Rani Khanam, over domestic violence.
Photos: Ameesha Patel, Maanayata Dutt at a birthday bash in Juhu
Photos: Sunny Leone, Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri Pradhan at a bash
Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary
Photos: Sonam Kapoor with dad Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport
Photos: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut at a sangeet ceremony
0 Comments