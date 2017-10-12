At least 10 persons were killed and 20 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack on a cafe in Iraq's Anbar, police said. The attack took place on Wednesday night when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the cafe in the city of Heet, around 160 km from Baghdad, a police source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity.



The toll could rise as ambulances, police and civilian vehicles evacuated the victims to the city's main hospital and medical centres, the source said. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the Islamic State (IS) militant group, in most cases, is responsible for such suicide attacks targeting crowded areas, including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.

Terrorist acts, violence and armed conflicts killed 196 civilians and wounded 381 others in September across Iraq, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq said. The attack came a day after the Iraqi military said the security forces have fully liberated Hawijah area from the IS militants in west of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.