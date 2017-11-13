12-year-old Indian girl to sing her way to breaking world record

A 12-year-old Indian girl, who can sing songs in 80 languages, is trying to break the Guinness World Record in singing in most languages in one concert, according to a media report. Suchetha Satish, a grade seven student of The Indian High School in Dubai, will attempt to sing songs in 85 languages during the attempt scheduled for December 29, the Gulf News reported.



Suchetha Satish

The Dubai prodigy said she knows to sing songs in 80 languages, a skill she acquired in just over a year. Her plan is to learn at least five more songs in five different languages before she attempts to break the record. Hailing from Kerala, Suchetha already knew to sing in languages like Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. She has also been singing English songs in school competitions. But it was only last year that she started singing in other foreign languages.