Bizarre! Pakistani teen rapes neighbour's hen, bird dies from sexual assault

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a hen in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said on Tuesday. Mansab Ali told police that his neighbour Ansar Hussain "abducted" his hen on November 11 and "raped" it. "The hen died while being sexually assaulted by Hussain.

Picture for representational purposes

Two persons witnessed this act," an FIR quoted the complainant as saying. Station House officer Sarfraz Anjum said the suspect had been arrested after a medical examination of the hen confirming the sexual assault. "Hussain has also confessed to his crime. The boy said he did it out of sexual frustration," he said.