Palghar: The Kokan Divisional Commissioner has issued a notification declaring 21 villages in Palghar tehsil in the district as 'PESA villages' under the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act. The notification was issued on March 21.

Palghar Zilla Parishad CEO Nidhi Choudhary said, "PESA Act is meant to give self-rule authority to the tribal people living in these areas."